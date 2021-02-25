You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Los Angeles Angels acquire former Sooner infielder Jack Mayfield from Atlanta

Sunny Baseball

Then-senior infielder Jack Mayfield makes the throw to first on an attempted double play in the 2nd inning of Sunday’s 14-3 run rule win over New Orleans.

 Astrud Reed / The Daily

Former Sooner and Atlanta infielder Jack Mayfield has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, the organization announced on Thursday.

The trade comes after Mayfield was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Wednesday. He spent just four months with the team after being claimed off waivers in November.

Mayfield played for the Sooners from 2010-2013. He started 153 games, hitting 11 home runs and 85 RBIs while scoring 111 runs. He had a career batting average of .263 and a career slugging percentage of .391.

Mayfield also had a .951 career fielding percentage in the infield and was part of the 2010 team that made it to the College World Series. Mayfield was signed by the Astros as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent six years in their minor league system before making his major league debut in 2019. 

Correction: This article and its headline were updated at 1:05 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 25 to fix a contradiction with The Daily's stylebook.

