OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn receives Preseason All-American recognition

  • Updated
Jason Ruffcorn
Junior RHP Jason Ruffcorn. Photo courtesy of the OU Athletic Department.

Oklahoma closer Jason Ruffcorn was recognized by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper as a third-team Preseason All-American, the publication announced Tuesday.

The senior right-hander led the Big 12 with 11 saves in his first season as a Sooner while posting a 2-2 record and 2.50 ERA in 30 appearances.

Less than a year after transferring from Texas A&M in the summer of 2018, Ruffcorn was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Weeks after the selection, Ruffcorn announced his plan to return to OU for his senior season, saying in a statement that he wants to "help return this program to Omaha" for the annual College World Series.

A return to Omaha for the Sooners in 2020 would mark Oklahoma's first College World Series appearance since 2010.

