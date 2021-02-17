You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn ranked nation's No. 1 relief pitcher by D1 Baseball entering 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jason Ruffcorn

Senior right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn.

 Photo courtesy of the OU Athletic Department

D1 Baseball ranked OU right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn as the top relief pitcher in the nation on Wednesday.

Ruffcorn joins catcher Justin Mitchell, outfielder Tanner Tredaway, and third baseman Peyton Graham as the fourth OU player to be ranked at his position by D1 Baseball. He is the first OU player to receive a No. 1 ranking by the website.

Ruffcorn made seven appearances out of the bullpen last season for the Sooners, posting a 1-0 record along with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 12 batters, gave up one walk, and allowed zero earned runs in eight innings pitched before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Opponents batted just .115 against him.

The Sooners were expected to start their season on Feb. 20 against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas. However, due to the series’ cancellation in light of inclement weather, the team is attempting to find new competition for its opening weekend.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments