OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn ranked nation's No. 1 relief pitcher by D1 Baseball entering 2021 season

D1 Baseball ranked OU right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn as the top relief pitcher in the nation on Wednesday.
The top relief pitcher in college baseball ➡️ @j_ruffy #Sooners https://t.co/DI1Sl2FD48 pic.twitter.com/HH7keHbWDG— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2021
Ruffcorn joins catcher Justin Mitchell, outfielder Tanner Tredaway, and third baseman Peyton Graham as the fourth OU player to be ranked at his position by D1 Baseball. He is the first OU player to receive a No. 1 ranking by the website.
Ruffcorn made seven appearances out of the bullpen last season for the Sooners, posting a 1-0 record along with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 12 batters, gave up one walk, and allowed zero earned runs in eight innings pitched before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Opponents batted just .115 against him.
The Sooners were expected to start their season on Feb. 20 against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas. However, due to the series’ cancellation in light of inclement weather, the team is attempting to find new competition for its opening weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.