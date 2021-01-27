OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn, Peyton Graham named to Preseason All-Big 12 team

Pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and infielder Peyton Graham were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.
#Sooners Jason Ruffcorn, Peyton Graham selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team.➡️ https://t.co/m1pU8DiD1f pic.twitter.com/13uaVuPWRI— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) January 27, 2021
Ruffcorn, a fifth-year senior who was named to D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America first team, pitched in a total of seven games as a reliever last year’s shortened season, pitching in a total of 8.0 innings. He went 1-0 with five saves and didn't allow an earned run, striking out 12 batters while allowing only three hits and one walk. He limited opposing batters to just a .115 batting average when batting against him.
Graham, a redshirt freshman who was also named to D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-America’s third team, started 18 games last season for the Sooners at third base before it was cut short, ending the year on a six-game hitting streak. He batted .358 and hit three home runs along with 10 RBIs. He ranked 15th nationally in doubles with 15 and compiled a .457 on-base percentage.
Both are expected to play key roles when the Sooners start their season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 against the Southern Jaguars in Norman.
