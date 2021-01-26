You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn, Peyton Graham named preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jason Ruffcorn

Senior right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn.

 Photo courtesy of the OU Athletic Department

A pair of Sooners will enter the 2021 campaign as preseason All-Americans according to D1Baseball.

Fifth-year senior Jason Ruffcorn, who served as the Sooners' primary closer in 2019 and 2020, was one of two relief pitchers in the country to appear on the publication's first-team All-American squad. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Peyton Graham was named to the publication's third team.

Ruffcorn enters the year fresh off a 2020 season in which he allowed zero earned runs and racked up five saves in eight innings pitched. The year before, he led the Big 12 with 11 saves and sported an impressive 2.43 ERA in 37 innings. Though the 2020 sample size is small, it is interesting to note that exactly half of the outs Ruffcorn recorded were strikeouts. 

Graham started all 18 games for the Sooners at third base in 2020 and more than adequately filled the shoes of former starter Brylie Ware. The true freshman reached base in more than 45 percent of his plate appearances and boasted a slugging percentage of .612, good for an OPS of 1.069. In his 67 at-bats, Graham had 11 extra base-hits — including three homers — and clubbed 10 RBIs. The Waxahachie, Texas native also stole eight bases and scored 19 runs.

Graham rounds out an infield that appears to be a strength for OU in 2021, with veteran starters Brandon Zaragoza, Conor McKenna and Tyler Hardman all returning.

The Sooners are slated to open the season Feb. 19-21 with a three-game set against Southern University.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments