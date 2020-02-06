OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn named second-team Preseason All-American by National College Baseball Writers Association

Oklahoma right-handed reliever Jason Ruffcorn received second team Preseason All-American recognition by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Another preseason All-America honor for Jason Ruffcorn! ➡️ https://t.co/6i5qNdAU5x#Sooners pic.twitter.com/A5AfpBaZ2H— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 6, 2020
Ruffcorn, the Sooners' primary closer in 2019, led the Big 12 with 11 saves and 30 appearances while boasting a 2.43 ERA. The Cedar Park, Texas, native has also been recognized as a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and is a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
Now a senior, Ruffcorn originally transferred to OU from Texas A&M in the summer of 2018.
The Sooners will open the 2020 season on Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.
