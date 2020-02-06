You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn named second-team Preseason All-American by National College Baseball Writers Association

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jason Ruffcorn

Senior right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn.

 Photo courtesy of the OU Athletic Department

Oklahoma right-handed reliever Jason Ruffcorn received second team Preseason All-American recognition by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. 

Ruffcorn, the Sooners' primary closer in 2019, led the Big 12 with 11 saves and 30 appearances while boasting a 2.43 ERA. The Cedar Park, Texas, native has also been recognized as a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and is a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

Now a senior, Ruffcorn originally transferred to OU from Texas A&M in the summer of 2018. 

The Sooners will open the 2020 season on Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments