OU baseball: Improved pitching, Jace Bohrofen-led offensive outburst carries Sooners past UT-Arlington

Pitching woes defined the Sooners during the recent Frisco College Baseball Classic, as the team gave up 57 runs over the four games it played against teams like Arizona, Missouri, and Dallas Baptist.
So when Oklahoma gave up four runs in the first inning of Tuesday’s game against UT-Arlington in Norman, it appeared those struggles were only going to continue.
But after that inning, the OU pitching staff turned a corner. While redshirt freshman right-hander Javier Ramos was taken out after two innings, redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael gave up only one run in four innings to earn the pitching win.
Then the next two pitchers, redshirt sophomore left-hander Dalton Fowler and redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn, didn’t give up any runs. That turnaround played a large part in Oklahoma’s (6-6) 15-5 win over the Mavericks (5-6) in its first home game since Feb. 24.
“Playing on the road is a good thing,” head coach Skip Johnson said after the game. “Playing the teams that we’ve played should help us understand that we play a high caliber of baseball. We’ve just got to maintain our confidence to that.”
In addition to improved pitching, the highlight of Tuesday’s win was the Sooners’ offense. The team collected 15 hits and outscored the Mavericks, 15-1, after the first inning.
Many Sooners had a fantastic night at the plate, but freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen stole the show. He had three hits on Tuesday, including a two-run triple in the eighth — the first triple hit by a Sooner this season. He also finished the game with a team-high six RBIs. Bohrofen came into the game with just two starts under his belt, and had yet to record a hit.
Jace Bohrofen drove in two runs with his first career hit!📺 @FOXSportsOK📻 https://t.co/9v5xhYqYV2#Sooners pic.twitter.com/MnNEnAcbu7— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
Jace Bohrofen's long two-run single put the #Sooners on top 7-5 in the third. Through four, OU leads UTA 9-5.📺 @FOXSportsOK📻 https://t.co/9v5xhYqYV2 pic.twitter.com/pECjFa0fwC— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
Bohrofen said after the game that it’s a moment he will “cherish forever.” He also pointed out how having his parents in attendance made the game even more special to him. Johnson said he expects Bohrofen to use his big night as a springboard for improvement.
“We’ll just keep throwing him out there, and his role is whatever his role is the day we call upon him… he’s going to continue to grow,” Johnson said. He's the type of player that against right-handed pitching, he’s going to do well.”
In addition to Bohrofen’s offensive output, redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna plated multiple runs during the game. So did redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks, who, after starting at designated hitter, replaced redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell in the fifth inning after the latter exited with an apparent leg injury. Graham and McKenna both hit home runs as well.
GOODBYE! 👋Conor McKenna's fourth homer of the season tied it up, 5-5!Exit velocity: 98.2Launch angle: 22.8Distance: 410'#Sooners pic.twitter.com/PsN0vPzha2— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
𝘼𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚 💣 by Peyton Graham. His first of the season!Exit velocity: 98.1Launch angle: 28.0Distance 425'#Sooners pic.twitter.com/H1Xp6SdyQb— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 10, 2021
McKenna’s two-run shot in the third inning was his fourth long ball of the season, making him the team leader in home runs. His 11 RBIs this season already more than double the five he had during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. His batting average has also seen improvement, going from .197 in 2020 to .298 thus far in 2021.
“The work he put in over (COVID-19), the areas of his swing he worked on,” Johnson said, “For him, he kept working at it and didn’t give into it… he just went and said ‘I need to talk to Coach (Clay) Van Hook and Coach (Clay) Overcash and make this change’ and look what's happened.”
The Sooners are now back at .500, and will start a three-game series against Arkansas State (1-7) on Friday in Norman. Tuesday’s game was a high note for the Sooners, but as Bohrofen noted, the joy from it is only temporary.
“The next day,” Bohrofen said, “it’s all over and you’re back to work to see if we can repeat it and stay in this process.”
