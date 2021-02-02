OU baseball: Freshman pitcher, infielder Cade Horton to miss 2021 season with UCL injury, per report

Sooners' two-way freshman Cade Horton, the projected Big 12 freshman of the year according to Baseball America, will miss the entire 2021 season due to a UCL injury, D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Tuesday.
INJURY NEWS: Just brutal news out of Norman, as projected @Big12Conference Freshman of the Year, RHP/INF Cade Horton, will miss the 2021 season with @OU_Baseball because of a UCL injury that will require Tommy John surgery. Such a tough blow for the #Sooners. #Big12— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 2, 2021
Rodgers‘ report says Horton’s injury will require Tommy John Surgery. Horton was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year and ranked No. 14 in Prep Baseball Report’s national high school player rankings.
The Norman native, who starred in baseball and football in high school, was ranked No. 40 in MLB.com's top 100 draft prospect list in Dec. 2019 but ended up going undrafted in the 2020 draft.
