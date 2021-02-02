You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Freshman pitcher, infielder Cade Horton to miss 2021 season with UCL injury, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Skip Johnson

Coach Skip Johnson talks to the the press for the opening season press conference on Jan. 30, 2018.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Sooners' two-way freshman Cade Horton, the projected Big 12 freshman of the year according to Baseball America, will miss the entire 2021 season due to a UCL injury, D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Tuesday.

Rodgers‘ report says Horton’s injury will require Tommy John Surgery. Horton was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year and ranked No. 14 in Prep Baseball Report’s national high school player rankings.

The Norman native, who starred in baseball and football in high school, was ranked No. 40 in MLB.com's top 100 draft prospect list in Dec. 2019 but ended up going undrafted in the 2020 draft.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments