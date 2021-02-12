OU baseball: Former Sooners Sheldon Neuse, Cody Thomas involved in trade between Dodgers, Athletics

Former Sooners Cody Thomas and Sheldon Neuse, both selected in the 2016 MLB Draft, have spent their last few years with the Dodgers and Athletics, respectively, but are now switching teams.
Oakland is trading Neuse and right-handed pitcher Gus Varland to Los Angeles for Thomas and left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Neuse played shortstop and pitched for Oklahoma from 2014-16, while Thomas made a name for himself in OU's outfield in 2016 after quitting football to focus on baseball.
Dodgers and A's have made a trade, sources tell ESPN. Oakland will receive LHR Adam Kolarek and OF Cody Thomas. Los Angeles gets IF Sheldon Neuse and RHP Gus Varland.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2021
Neuse, a consensus First Team All-American in 2016 who was a three-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, made his MLB debut in August 2019. That year, the infielder reached base at a .295 clip in his 61 plate appearances with Oakland and knocked in seven runs. Neuse's AAA numbers leading up to the call-up were very impressive, however, as he clubbed 27 homers and slugged .550.
Thomas is fresh off an impressive 12-game stretch with the Dodgers spring training squad in 2020, where we went 7-for-22 with a triple and five home runs. The Colleyville, Texas native has not appeared in the major leagues to this point, rising as high as AA in 2019. There, as a starting outfielder for the Tulsa Drillers, Thomas had an OPS of .751 with 23 long balls and 76 RBIs.
