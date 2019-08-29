You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Former Sooner Sheldon Neuse receives MLB call-up

Sheldon Neuse

Oklahoma infielder Sheldon Neuse prepares to take the field against Oklahoma State on April 20, 2016 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Sheldon Neuse is now a big-leaguer.

The former Sooner was called up to the Oakland Athletics upon the announcement that starting designated hitter Khris Davis is going on paternity leave. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser originally reported the call-up, which was later confirmed by NBC Sports California's Ben Ross.

Neuse repped the crimson and cream from 2014-16 and averaged .313 at the plate with 23 homers and 138 RBIs in 667 ABs. Following a 2016 season that saw him hit .369 with double-digit home run totals, the Fort Worth, Texas, native was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft.

Since being traded to the A’s two weeks ahead of the 2017 trade deadline, Neuse has emerged as one of Oakland’s most sought-after prospects. In 2019, Neuse has certainly lived up to his rank as the A’s No. 8 prospect (MLB.com), hitting .317 with 27 homers and 102 RBIs with Triple-A Las Vegas.

