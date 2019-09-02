OU baseball: Former Sooner Sheldon Neuse gets first career MLB hit

Sheldon Neuse stepped to the plate in the top of the 7th with a big opportunity in front of him.
Oakland had just loaded the bases and was looking to draw first blood in a scoreless contest between the A’s and the Yankees. With the count at 2-2, Neuse was one whiff-and-a-miss away from striking out for the second time that day and falling to 0-for-10 at the dish in his young major league career.
Instead, he stuck his bat out on an outside fastball and roped a line shot down the right field line that struck the foul line and one-hopped off the wall. As the former Sooner rounded first and pulled into second with a double — marking his first major league hit — a pair of A’s runners came into score. Oakland would go on to score one more in the inning.
Neuse’s first big league hit ✅ pic.twitter.com/XVV9eT1oU5— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 1, 2019
With the A’s currently entrenched in the wild card race with less than a month to go in the season, the three-run 7th inning had Oakland on the brink of beating the best team in the American League and slotting themselves in the second wild card spot. Unfortunately, the Yankees would score five runs over the final two innings to beat the A’s, 5-4.
Formerly a second round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Neuse played three seasons with the Sooners and had a career .313 average to pair with 23 homers and 138 RBIs.
