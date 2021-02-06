You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Former Sooner pitcher Dane Acker traded from Oakland Athletics to Texas Rangers, per report

Dane Acker

Then-junior pitcher Dane Acker pitches during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Oakland Athletics are trading former OU pitcher Dane Acker to the Texas Rangers as part of a larger deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Acker is being traded along with outfielder Khris Davis and catcher Jonah Heim for shortstop Elvis Andrus and catcher Aramis Garcia. Acker will join outfielder Steele Walker as the second former Sooner in the Rangers organization.

Acker was a community college transfer, spending one season at Oklahoma in 2020. In the shortened season, he made four starts, recording a 1-1 record with a 3.51 ERA. He struck out 28 batters and allowed only five walks in 25.2 innings pitched, with opponents batting .170 against him. 

Acker’s highlights included pitching a no-hitter against No. 11 LSU, the first no-hitter thrown by a Sooner player since 1989. After the season, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Athletics.

