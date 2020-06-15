OU baseball: Former Sooner catcher Brady Lindsly signs contract with Washington Nationals

Former Sooner catcher Brady Lindsly signed a contract with the Washington Nationals, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis.
The @Nationals signed 4th-rder Brady Lindsly for $20k (slot 123 = $464,500). Oklahoma senior C, good leader with receiving skills & solid arm strength, some raw power too. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 15, 2020
The fourth-rounder’s contract is worth $20,000, despite the assigned value for the No. 123 overall pick being $464,500. Sooners’ coach Skip Johnson has praised Lindsly for his leadership ability in the game of baseball.
"He brings a lot of enthusiasm,” Johnson said on a call with reporters on Friday. “He brings a lot of energy, he’s a leader, he’s a captain.”
The senior batted .275 in the condensed 2020 season, and will remain teammates with former Sooner Cade Cavalli, who was drafted with the 22nd pick by the Nationals.
