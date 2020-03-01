You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Dane Acker tosses no-hitter in Sooners 1-0 win over No. 11 LSU

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Junior pitcher Dane Acker pitches against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

HOUSTON — Led by Dane Acker’s complete game no-hitter, the Sooners beat LSU, 1-0, in their final game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Acker retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to finalize the no-hit performance. The junior right-hander won the duel against LSU’s AJ Labas even though the OU offense failed to have a single base runner between the third and eighth innings.

The two teams traded hitless innings until Justin Mitchell strolled to the dish in the top of the eighth and blasted the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a home run.

Oklahoma will continue it’s season at 6:30 p.m. March 3 against Dallas Baptist in Norman.

