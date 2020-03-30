OU Baseball: Dane Acker’s no-hitter named season's best pitching performance of 2020 by Baseball America

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dane Acker

Junior pitcher Dane Acker pitches during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Baseball America ranked the 25 best pitching performances of the shortened 2020 season on Monday. 

Junior righty Dane Acker’s no-hitter against LSU took the top spot.

On March 1, the Sooners took on LSU at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. Acker out-dueled AJ Labas, who also had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning.

Acker finished the game with 11 strikeouts and one walk on 117 pitches to give Oklahoma a 1-0 victory.

Acker’s performance was the Sooners’ first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 and the first time LSU had been no-hit since 1978. It was also the first no-hitter in Shriners College Classic history.

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments