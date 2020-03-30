OU Baseball: Dane Acker’s no-hitter named season's best pitching performance of 2020 by Baseball America

Baseball America ranked the 25 best pitching performances of the shortened 2020 season on Monday.
Junior righty Dane Acker’s no-hitter against LSU took the top spot.
Today's College Top 25 ranks the 25 best pitching performances of the 2020 season. The pitchers in the top 3 spots?1. Dane Acker, @OU_Baseball 2. Bryce Jarvis, @DukeBASE 3. Nick Swiney, @NCStateBaseball https://t.co/odG9B701XG— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 30, 2020
On March 1, the Sooners took on LSU at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. Acker out-dueled AJ Labas, who also had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning.
Acker finished the game with 11 strikeouts and one walk on 117 pitches to give Oklahoma a 1-0 victory.
Acker’s performance was the Sooners’ first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 and the first time LSU had been no-hit since 1978. It was also the first no-hitter in Shriners College Classic history.
