OU baseball: Dane Acker's no-hitter, Justin Mitchell's clutch hitting save OU in win over No. 11 LSU

HOUSTON— As Dane Acker trudged closer and closer to making history Sunday, head coach Skip Johnson had to decide whether or not he would allow the right-hander to remain in the game with his rising pitch count.
He could have easily gone to Jason Ruffcorn, a dependable closer who had a day off on Saturday. But Johnson recalled a lesson he said he learned from the late Texas coach Augie Garrido: "you can't take the moment away from the kid."
So Acker entered the game in the ninth despite having eclipsed the 100-pitch mark, overcame two three-ball counts and had his moment.
Acker induced a ground out of LSU two-hole hitter Alex Milazzo to end the game and etched his name into the history books as the first OU pitcher to throw a complete game no-hitter since 1989.
The Sooners only needed two hits and a run to beat No. 11 LSU 1-0 on Sunday and finish the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic with a 2-1 record.
"I just kind of told myself, throw it in there," Acker said. "Make them hit it, make our guys make a play and we did."
Junior catcher Justin Mitchell was the first to embrace the right-hander on the mound, roughly a second before the rest of the gray-jersey-clad Sooners formed a mob to the right of the mound.
"That was what was so special for him," Johnson said. "He works hard at it, and I think that was a great moment for him."
It seems only fitting that Mitchell, Acker's battery mate during the game, made some personal history while helping lead the Sooners to victory. Mitchell hit his first collegiate homer in the top of the eighth to give Acker the only run he needed to secure the victory.
"Him hitting the bomb in the eighth inning, that's clutch, that's huge," Acker said. "After he hit it I was like, 'Okay, we got the lead just go in there and throw strikes."
The offense was greatly challenged by LSU right-hander AJ Labas, who allowed only one hit in eight innings and kept the Sooners off the bases entirely for five straight innings. Mitchell had already struck out twice before he took Labas deep in the eighth.
"My first two at-bats he struck me out so when I went up there, I told myself he wouldn't do that again," Mitchell said.
Johnson said Mitchell and junior pitcher Cade Cavalli's communication helped Acker throughout the game. He said both echoed the same message to the right-hander
"Stay in rhythm, stay in rhythm, stay in rhythm," Johnson said. "Just throw the ball to the target."
The Sooners will head back home with a 9-3 record and a pair of top-15 wins that will likely hold some weight when postseason rolls around. The weekend also gave OU an opportunity to learn how to play in tense environments against quality opponents, Johnson said.
"We can compete with anybody," Acker said.
OU will play Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.