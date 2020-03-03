OU Baseball: Dane Acker named National Pitcher of the Week, earns performance of the week

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Junior pitcher Dane Acker pitches against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

Junior righthander Dane Acker has racked up more accolades for his no-hitter against LSU on Sunday.

Acker was named National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, it was announced Tuesday. Acker also earned the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week on Tuesday.

The Brenham, Texas, native dueled LSU’s AJ Labas, throwing nine innings of no-hit, shutout ball. Acker was dominant, striking out 11 Tigers while walking just one.

Acker’s no-hitter was the first by an Oklahoma pitcher since 1989.

The Sooners only managed one run against Labas, a solo homer from junior catcher Justin Mitchell that gave Oklahoma a 1-0 win.

The No. 15 Sooners are back in action against No. 25 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

