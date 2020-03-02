OU baseball: Dane Acker named Big 12 Pitcher, Newcomer of the Week after throwing no-hitter

Dane Acker was recognized Monday as the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week following his complete game no-hit performance against then-No. 11 LSU.
Acker pitched a no-hitter against No. 11 LSU in the @shrinershosp College Classic, striking out 1⃣1⃣ batters and walking just one.It was @OU_Baseball's first individual nine-inning no-hitter since 1989.Dane Acker (@DaneAcker) is the #Big12BSB Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week. pic.twitter.com/Kaz5zqLTLF— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 2, 2020
Acker is the first Sooner since 1989 as well as the 11th Big 12 pitcher in history to throw a complete game no-hitter. The right-hander struck out 11 hitters and out-dueled LSU’s AJ Labas, who allowed only one hit himself. The Sooners were able to skirt by the Tigers on only one run and two hits.
It is now the second straight week that a Sooner has received Big 12 weekly honors, as last week junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was named conference player of the week.
OU has five games on the schedule for the coming week. The Sooners will play DBU (8-3) on Tuesday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-8) on Wednesday and three games against San Diego State (8-4) Friday to Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.