OU baseball: Dane Acker named Big 12 Pitcher, Newcomer of the Week after throwing no-hitter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Junior pitcher Dane Acker throws a pitch against UT-Arlington Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Dane Acker was recognized Monday as the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week following his complete game no-hit performance against then-No. 11 LSU.

Acker is the first Sooner since 1989 as well as the 11th Big 12 pitcher in history to throw a complete game no-hitter. The right-hander struck out 11 hitters and out-dueled LSU’s AJ Labas, who allowed only one hit himself. The Sooners were able to skirt by the Tigers on only one run and two hits.

It is now the second straight week that a Sooner has received Big 12 weekly honors, as last week junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was named conference player of the week.

OU has five games on the schedule for the coming week. The Sooners will play DBU (8-3) on Tuesday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-8) on Wednesday and three games against San Diego State (8-4) Friday to Sunday.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments