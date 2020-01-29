You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Cade Cavalli named Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Cade Cavalli

Then-sophomore designated hitter Cade Cavalli slides back into first base during the game against Oral Roberts on April 2, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli is the 2020 Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes just two days after Cavalli was named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. In 12 appearances on the mound in 2019 — many of which as OU's Friday night starter  the Bixby, Oklahoma native recorded a 5-3 record and 3.28 ERA in 60.1 innings. 

Over the summer, Cavalli was selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team's 26-man roster. His last appearance with the team came on July 6, allowing one run on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

Cavalli and the Sooners are set to open the 2020 campaign Feb. 14–16 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida against Cuba.

