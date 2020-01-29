OU baseball: Cade Cavalli named Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli is the 2020 Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
.@OU_Baseball's Cade Cavalli (@CADECAVALLI) is the 2020 #Big12BSB Preseason 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿.He compiled a 5-3 record on the mound in 2019 with a 3.28 ERA, good for sixth in the #Big12. The junior also racked up 59 strikeouts in 60.1 innings last season. pic.twitter.com/TlOyqAGNL2— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 29, 2020
The announcement comes just two days after Cavalli was named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. In 12 appearances on the mound in 2019 — many of which as OU's Friday night starter — the Bixby, Oklahoma native recorded a 5-3 record and 3.28 ERA in 60.1 innings.
Over the summer, Cavalli was selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team's 26-man roster. His last appearance with the team came on July 6, allowing one run on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.
Cavalli and the Sooners are set to open the 2020 campaign Feb. 14–16 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida against Cuba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.