OU baseball: Cade Cavalli named a preseason All-American by Baseball America

  • Updated
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Sophomore pitcher Cade Cavalli warms up in the bullpen before his start against UT-Arlington Oct. 6.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Sooners right-hander Cade Cavalli has been named to Baseball America's Preseason All-America Third Team. A two-way player for OU in 2019, Cavalli was named to the team as a starting pitcher.

As a sophomore, Cavalli had a 5-3 record and 3.28 ERA while slashing .319 with four homers at the plate. His production level in both facets took leaps from his freshman year, as he cut his ERA by more than half and increased his average by over 100 points.

The Bixby, Oklahoma native was recognized for his improvements, as in May he was named a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award

Cavalli is just one of two Big 12 players to be named an All-American by Baseball America.

Cavalli and the Sooners are set to open the 2020 campaign Feb. 14-16 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.

