You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Baseball: Brady Lindsly, Jason Ruffcorn, Levi Prater named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Junior pitcher Levi Prater and senior catcher Brady Lindsly fist bump after the end of an inning Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Senior catcher Brady Lindsly, senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and junior pitcher Levi Prater were all named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday morning. 

Lindsly was solid behind the plate for the Sooners last season. He finished his junior season with a .291 batting average, 5 home runs and 34 runs batted in for the Sooners. He also finished with a .992 fielding percentage, totaling only 3 errors on the season.

Last season, Ruffcorn was 2-2 out of the bullpen for the Sooners with a 2.43 ERA. The Texas A&M transfer appeared in 30 games, logging 37 innings pitched. The right-hander tallied 11 saves and racked up 28 strikeouts in his junior season.

In 2019, left-hander Prater appeared in 16 games for the Sooners, starting 14 of those. He ended the year with a 7-4 record, a 3.26 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 80 innings of work. 

Lindsly, Ruffcorn and Prater look to build on last season’s success in 2020. The Sooners begin their season with a three game series against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments