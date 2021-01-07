You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Big 12 coaches agree to 32 conference games for 2021 season, per report

Skip Johnson

Head coach Skip Johnson talks to the umpires during the game against Dallas Baptist Feb. 20.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Big 12 Conference head coaches have agreed to a 2021 season structure that will raise the number of conference games from 24 to 32, D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reported Thursday.

The Big 12 athletic directors will reportedly vote on the matter on Tuesday. An approval would officially increase the number of conference games from for the coming season, and will leave non-conference games up to individual institutions.

The proposal states that in-conference matchups will be played in four-game series on the weekends, leaving uncertainty about the potential for midweek games.

With the specific schedule still in limbo, the Sooners gear up for their fourth season under head coach Skip Johnson. The team finished the shortened 2020 season 14-4 and rose as high as No. 9 in national polls.

