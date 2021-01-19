You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Big 12 athletic directors approve customary 24-game conference schedule

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team huddles during the game against San Diego State March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Big 12 conference athletic directors have approved a 24-game conference schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday. This season structure features the same amount of conference games as in past years, however in 2021 team travel rosters are expanded to 30 players.

This ruling differs from the 32-game conference setup the league's head coaches reportedly agreed to on January 7.

With the amount of conference games now set, the Sooners' specific schedule and timing of games is yet to be released.

