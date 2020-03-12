OU athletics: What Joe Castiglione said in response to coronavirus pandemic affecting Sooners, college sports

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione made himself available to media via phone on Thursday night to address the looming impact of the NCAA's coronavirus-related cancellations across the nation.
Here's what Castiglione had to say about the pandemic's affect on collegiate sports at OU and abroad:
Opening statement
"The health, welfare and safety of all the people we serve are the paramount focus of all of our deliberations and decision making. I also want you to know we have been in constant contact with our campus leaders, most notably (Interim OU President) Joe Harroz, our conference leaders, and by extension, those on the national level. We quickly triangulated and shared information as it was gathered, and utilized it in trying to arrive at the best possible decisions. As you can imagine and have witnessed as things are evolving and have evolved rapidly, we’re trying to provide information back to you as best as we can."
On contact with seniors who may be losing eligibility
“I haven’t had the chance to speak to any of our student-athletes in the last 24 hours. Even though we were in the same city for a short period of time — the men’s and women’s basketball teams — and I was around them for the past weekend, including gymnastics and some other sports, I haven’t been able to talk to them directly.
"I share that incredible sense of disappointment with them. It hasn’t all set in yet because at the outset we’re focused on how we can make the best decisions that are grounded in the best interest in the people we serve — the student-athletes, the coaches, the fans, generally people of our communities… we’re thinking about everybody."
On financial ramifications
“It stands to reason that there will be an economic impact at some level, and we know that, I can promise that is not part of any of our decision making. We fully recognize the impact of our decisions, and perhaps we’ll still need to let things play out to fully quantify what it means. ... So in terms of national and local impact we’ll just have to wait until another time to fully accept and quantify what that really means, but suffice it to say, there will be an impact.”
On testing athletes for coronavirus and quarantine approach
"We have not and could not do anything to terminate the spread of the virus, and so we have to obviously refer the best practices available, those that have been consistently provided and put in front of the general public. We’ve also taken consistent steps to communicate that on our campus."
On medical science behind cancellation decisions
“I’m not the medical expert but I can promise you that we’ve heard medical experts express reasons behind the prudence of our actions, and so they’ve certainly influenced the discussions that took place, and decisions that we’ve made. I’ll leave it to the medical experts to explain that.”
On granting extended eligibility to affected seniors
"I would like to see us look seriously at providing an additional year of eligibility for student athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete. Certainly that starts with the student athletes in their final year of eligibility. There’s not another way to get that back. You know, I don’t know how many student athletes would come back and compete if they had an additional year of eligibility, you know that’s all speculative, but it’s certainly something we’re going to continue to discuss."
