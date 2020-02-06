You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Ticket deal allows entrance of 10 games with purchase of one ticket

Anastasia Webb

Junior Anastasia Webb during the meet against Iowa State University on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department announced a ticket deal where the purchase of one ticket of the 10 home competitions from Feb. 8–15 allows entrance into all 10 of the events.

Fans can purchase a ticket at any of the 10 events and have to show the ticket to all of the nine other games. The upcoming schedule includes two men's basketball games, one women's basketball game, men's and women's gymnastics meets, men's and women's tennis, wrestling, and track and field.

For more information, you can go to the OU Athletics website. The schedule is as follows. 

Feb. 8-15 athletics schedule ticket deal

Schedule of OU athletics events at home from Feb. 8–15.

