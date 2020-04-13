You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics teases construction of new Sooner Schooner

Sooner Schooner

The Sooner Schooner in a tunnel before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU athletics tweeted three photos of a Sooner Schooner in construction on Monday. OU called for the construction of the new Schooner on Dec. 6 after it crashed earlier in the season.

Following its crash during Oklahoma Football's Oct. 19 home game against West Virginia, the Sooner Schooner was put out of commission for the rest of the 2019 regular season.

While the damaged Schooner was repaired and led OU onto the field before its Big 12 Championship win over Baylor on Dec. 7, OU Athletics has said that the old wagon will be used for display in the future while the new wagon will assume the on-field duties on game days.

The Sooner Schooner was introduced in 1964 and has since rolled onto the field at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium after every OU score.

