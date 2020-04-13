OU athletics teases construction of new Sooner Schooner

OU athletics tweeted three photos of a Sooner Schooner in construction on Monday. OU called for the construction of the new Schooner on Dec. 6 after it crashed earlier in the season.
Rolling into Monday like...#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Hjpq5gE8Uj— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) April 13, 2020
Following its crash during Oklahoma Football's Oct. 19 home game against West Virginia, the Sooner Schooner was put out of commission for the rest of the 2019 regular season.
While the damaged Schooner was repaired and led OU onto the field before its Big 12 Championship win over Baylor on Dec. 7, OU Athletics has said that the old wagon will be used for display in the future while the new wagon will assume the on-field duties on game days.
The Sooner Schooner was introduced in 1964 and has since rolled onto the field at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium after every OU score.
