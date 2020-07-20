OU athletics: Sooners reveal 1 COVID-19 case on women's basketball team after testing 100 players, staff

The Sooners revealed Monday that out of 26 student athletes tested for COVID-19 on Friday, one positive test came out of the round of tests. Per the press release, a women's basketball player tested positive and a teammate was exposed to the virus. Both are in quarantine off campus.
One football player, 14 men's basketball players and 11 women's basketball players were the subjects of the Friday tests. Seventy-four staff members were tested Friday as well with no positive tests.
The football team announced Wednesday there were no active cases with 16 total recoveries. Going into the first day of football workouts on July 1, there were 12 active cases.
The Sooners announced Friday that basketball facilities on campus were opening by July 20.
