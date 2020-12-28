You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU athletics: Sooners report 0 active COVID-19 case from student-athletes, 1 active case on staff in latest round of tests

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners celebrate

Junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins hoists the Big 12 champion trophy up after OU won the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing zero active cases from student-athletes and one active case on the staff.

From Dec. 20–26, 173 athletes and 70 staff members were tested. There have been 294 total recoveries in OU Athletics. 

The OU football team was permitted to leave campus to be with family on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and returned Dec. 26. The No. 6 Sooners will head to Arlington, Texas, for a Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida on Dec. 30.

OU women's basketball has a game Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center and the men's team plays at home Jan. 2. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments