OU athletics: Sooners report 0 active COVID-19 case from student-athletes, 1 active case on staff in latest round of tests

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing zero active cases from student-athletes and one active case on the staff.
From Dec. 20–26, 173 athletes and 70 staff members were tested. There have been 294 total recoveries in OU Athletics.
The OU football team was permitted to leave campus to be with family on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and returned Dec. 26. The No. 6 Sooners will head to Arlington, Texas, for a Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida on Dec. 30.
OU women's basketball has a game Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center and the men's team plays at home Jan. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.