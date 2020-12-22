You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release late COVID-19 testing data, reveal 4 active cases

Joe Castiglione

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione looks at the video board before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 testing data Tuesday, revealing three active cases — three student athletes and one staff member. 

141 athletes and 123 staffers were tested from Dec. 13-19, showing one positive test. The positivity rate dropped from 3 percent to 1 percent since the last testing data was revealed. There have been 248 recoveries from student-athletes and 42 from staff.

OU men's basketball plays Tuesday, women's basketball plays Dec. 29 and the football team plays its last game of the season Dec. 30 in the Cotton Bowl against Florida.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

