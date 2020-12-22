OU athletics: Sooners release late COVID-19 testing data, reveal 4 active cases

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 testing data Tuesday, revealing three active cases — three student athletes and one staff member.
141 athletes and 123 staffers were tested from Dec. 13-19, showing one positive test. The positivity rate dropped from 3 percent to 1 percent since the last testing data was revealed. There have been 248 recoveries from student-athletes and 42 from staff.
OU men's basketball plays Tuesday, women's basketball plays Dec. 29 and the football team plays its last game of the season Dec. 30 in the Cotton Bowl against Florida.
