OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 29-Dec. 4, reveal 28 active cases among student athletes and staff

Joe Castiglione

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione speaks to participants through his face mask during the Unity Walk on Sept. 23.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 on Monday, revealing 28 active cases among student-athletes and staff.

During the period, 425 student-athletes and 385 staff members were tested, yielding 16 new positives. Despite still having a high case count, the department brought its total down significantly after reporting 40 active cases during the previous testing period

The positivity rate for student-athlete tests dropped from a 9 percent to 3 percent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. Levels are returning to normal after virus-related postponements affected three men's and three women's basketball games and a football game.

The Sooners will see considerable action again this week as the football, men's and women's basketball teams all compete.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

