OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 29-Dec. 4, reveal 28 active cases among student athletes and staff

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 on Monday, revealing 28 active cases among student-athletes and staff.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9yQ7h pic.twitter.com/IowqG4ExHm— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 8, 2020
During the period, 425 student-athletes and 385 staff members were tested, yielding 16 new positives. Despite still having a high case count, the department brought its total down significantly after reporting 40 active cases during the previous testing period.
The positivity rate for student-athlete tests dropped from a 9 percent to 3 percent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. Levels are returning to normal after virus-related postponements affected three men's and three women's basketball games and a football game.
The Sooners will see considerable action again this week as the football, men's and women's basketball teams all compete.
