OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 22-28, reveal 40 active cases among student-athletes and staff

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 22–28 on Monday evening, revealing 40 active cases — 27 among student-athletes and 13 among staff.
During the period, 250 athletes and 201 staff members were tested, yielding 35 new positive cases. The positive test rate spiked to 9 percent — the same as 13 weeks ago when the department began tracking positivity rates.
Consequently, the football program paused team activities and postponed its game against West Virginia on Nov. 28. The men's basketball program postponed its games on Nov. 25 and 28 and rescheduled its Dec. 2 game against Florida for next season, while the women's basketball program withdrew from the Nov. 28–30 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.
The Sooners will look to isolation and contact tracing to help mitigate the recent outbreak as several teams remain idle this week, but the football team is scheduled to play its final 2020 home game against Baylor at 7 p.m. Saturday.
