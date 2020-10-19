You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data for Oct. 11-17, reveal 7 active cases

Joseph Harroz and Lincoln Riley

OU President Joseph Harroz (left) jokes with OU football head coach Lincoln Riley (right) during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off on Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU's athletic department released its COVID-19 testing results for Oct. 11-17 on Monday, revealing three active cases among athletes and four among staff.

406 athletes and 82 staff members were tested in the period, yielding four new positives results. To date, there have been 167 total recoveries among student-athletes and 10 among athletics staff.

The department's positive tests rate has been at or below one percent for the last five testing periods.

OU athletics will be looking to continue its success while the school's women's tennis, volleyball, women's golf, soccer and football teams all compete this week.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

