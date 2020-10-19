OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data for Oct. 11-17, reveal 7 active cases

OU's athletic department released its COVID-19 testing results for Oct. 11-17 on Monday, revealing three active cases among athletes and four among staff.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/qywtu6aXym— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 19, 2020
406 athletes and 82 staff members were tested in the period, yielding four new positives results. To date, there have been 167 total recoveries among student-athletes and 10 among athletics staff.
The department's positive tests rate has been at or below one percent for the last five testing periods.
OU athletics will be looking to continue its success while the school's women's tennis, volleyball, women's golf, soccer and football teams all compete this week.
