OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, announce 4 active cases among student-athletes

OU's athletic department released COVID-19 testing data from Oct. 4-10 on Monday, revealing only four active cases among student athletes and one among staff.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/s3VBHStjxB— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 12, 2020
Per the department's release, there have been 164 recoveries among student athletes and 10 among staff. 439 athletes and 136 staff members were tested during the latest period.
In OU's previous testing period there were only two active cases among athletes and no actives among staff. The Sooners' positive test rate among all athletes and staff has been at or below one percent for the last four testing periods.
The athletic department will look to continue its mitigation success as the school's volleyball, soccer, men's tennis, men's golf and track and field teams all compete this week.
