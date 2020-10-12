You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, announce 4 active cases among student-athletes

Lincoln Riley and Joseph Harroz

OU President Joseph Harroz (right) jokes while posing with OU football head coach Lincoln Riley (left) for a picture during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off on Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU's athletic department released COVID-19 testing data from Oct. 4-10 on Monday, revealing only four active cases among student athletes and one among staff.

Per the department's release, there have been 164 recoveries among student athletes and 10 among staff. 439 athletes and 136 staff members were tested during the latest period.

In OU's previous testing period there were only two active cases among athletes and no actives among staff. The Sooners' positive test rate among all athletes and staff has been at or below one percent for the last four testing periods.

The athletic department will look to continue its mitigation success as the school's volleyball, soccer, men's tennis, men's golf and track and field teams all compete this week.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

