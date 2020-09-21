You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, 20 active cases among student athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joseph Harroz and Lincoln Riley

OU President Joseph Harroz (left) jokes with OU football head coach Lincoln Riley (right) during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

For the first time since Aug. 24, the OU Athletics Department released COVID-19 testing data Monday afternoon, revealing 20 active cases among student-athletes of all sports and three among the staff taken from Sept. 13–19 data.

Per the press release, there have been 143 recoveries among student-athletes and seven among staff. From Sept. 13–19, 583 athletes were tested.

Football head coach Lincoln Riley, before the OU vs. Missouri State game, said the program will not release any COVID-19 testing data moving forward in order to avoid a "competitive disadvantage." In OU's 48-0 win over the Bears Sept. 12, 17 football players were in quarantine with 11 in isolation.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments