OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data, 20 active cases among student athletes

For the first time since Aug. 24, the OU Athletics Department released COVID-19 testing data Monday afternoon, revealing 20 active cases among student-athletes of all sports and three among the staff taken from Sept. 13–19 data.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/r3uCRERcd9— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 21, 2020
Per the press release, there have been 143 recoveries among student-athletes and seven among staff. From Sept. 13–19, 583 athletes were tested.
Football head coach Lincoln Riley, before the OU vs. Missouri State game, said the program will not release any COVID-19 testing data moving forward in order to avoid a "competitive disadvantage." In OU's 48-0 win over the Bears Sept. 12, 17 football players were in quarantine with 11 in isolation.
