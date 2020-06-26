You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release coronavirus protocols for voluntary July return to campus

Lincoln and Bridges

OU head coach Lincoln Riley talks to then-freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The OU athletics department released detailed protocol Friday for student athletes returning to campus July 1 for voluntary workouts.

The press release outlined all of the measures student athletes and staff are required to follow for a safe return to OU's facilities. Student athletes in football, volleyball and men's and women's basketball are allowed back to campus to train in July for fall sports. Athletes can return to campus as early as July 27 before workouts officially begin.

Among the measures listed are what happens if a player tests positive while returned to campus, what workouts will look like and more. All athletes returning will be given masks.

Players who test positive on campus "will be quarantined in an on-campus facility and supported by OU medical staff. Meals and academic services also will be provided," the press release states. "Staff members who test positive will isolate at their homes. Medical staff, in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, will determine the length of isolation."

Workout sessions will each be with a maximum of 10 student-athletes with limited staff. The release also says that eventually having workouts with more athletes will be considered.

For student-athletes living in Headington Hall, hospital-grade air filters have been installed. Measures for eating arrangements and restrooms were outlined as well. 

"All student-athletes will shower at their residence, not in the sport facility," the release said. "Also, special precautions are in place for serving food and the distribution of sports equipment."

To see the full detailed list, click here.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

