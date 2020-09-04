OU athletics: Sooners release attendance policies for home soccer, volleyball games

Oklahoma released its attendance plans for the 2020 soccer and volleyball seasons Friday afternoon, announcing it will not sell any single-game or season tickets this fall.
OU announces attendance plans for 2020 @OU_WSoccer and @OU_Volleyball seasons.https://t.co/spqrxpzx6z #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0xthK8zymj— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 4, 2020
While fans cannot purchase tickets due to COVID-19 precautions, student-athletes on the home and visiting teams will each receive a limited amount of complimentary tickets via a pass-list system.
Those who do receive tickets must follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask at all times. Gates will open approximately one hour before contests at McCasland Field House and John Crain Field.
The Sooners’ volleyball season will start Sept. 24 against Texas in Norman and OU’s soccer season will also kick-off at home on Friday Sept. 11 against Oklahoma State.
OU's announcement comes one day after it reaffirmed its seating capacity guidelines for football games in an update. Fan seating will be limited to around 25 percent of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium’s capacity this fall.
