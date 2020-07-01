You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners implement $13.7 million worth of budget cuts for COVID-19 measures

Riley and Castiglione

OU coach Lincoln Riley with athletic director Joe Castiglione after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department announced Wednesday the University will implement approximately $13.7 million worth of budget cuts for the 2020-21 fiscal year in operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 10 percent salary reduction to any employee's salary of over $1 million is included in OU's budget cuts. The announcement also states that the athletics department is safeguarding all financial aid to student athletes.

"Our goal is to have all activities operate as safely and efficiently as possible," said OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione in the announcement. "That said, we are planning on a number of contingencies and protocols that will leave us prepared for any number of scenarios.

"We have always benefited from excellent teamwork in our department, but our staff has come together as never before. I am very proud of our people."

COVID-19 test protocols and increased safety measures are also being accounted for in the University's cost-cutting measures, the department said.

