OU athletics: Sooners announce no positive tests in latest round of COVID-19 testing

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners announced Thursday no positive COVID-19 test results came out of the program's 186 tests conducted July 28–29 for student-athletes and staff.

The sports tested were football and men's and women's basketball. 

Per the report, there's still one active case on the women's basketball team with two recoveries. OU football started off July training with 12 positive tests, but have had no new cases since OU's tests on July 15. There have been 16 total recoveries on the team.

OU men's basketball hasn't had any positive tests or cases.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

