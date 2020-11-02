OU athletics: Sooners announce 7 positive COVID-19 tests in latest data release

The OU Athletics Department announced it's latest round of COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing seven positive tests from Oct. 25-31. 402 student-athletes and 159 staff members were tested in that time span.
Per the press release, there are five active cases among student athletes and three among the staff.
OU has had 185 recoveries from COVID-19, 171 being from athletes and 14 from the staff. The Sooners began testing student athletes July 1, when football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball athletes were allowed to voluntarily return to campus for training.
