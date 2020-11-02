You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners announce 7 positive COVID-19 tests in latest data release

Joe Castiglione

OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione during the Unity Walk on Sept. 23.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department announced it's latest round of COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing seven positive tests from Oct. 25-31. 402 student-athletes and 159 staff members were tested in that time span.

Per the press release, there are five active cases among student athletes and three among the staff.

OU has had 185 recoveries from COVID-19, 171 being from athletes and 14 from the staff. The Sooners began testing student athletes July 1, when football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball athletes were allowed to voluntarily return to campus for training.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. 

