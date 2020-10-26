You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners announce 2 positive COVID-19 tests out of 400 student-athletes, 126 staff members

  Updated
Joe Castiglione

OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione during the Unity Walk on Sept. 23.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 test results, revealing two positive tests taken from oct. 18-24. 400 student-athletes and 126 staff members were tested in that timespan. 

Per the release, there are four active cases in the department — two student athletes and two staff members.There have been 170 student-athlete and 12 staff member recoveries since testing began July 1. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

