OU athletics: Sooners announce 2 positive COVID-19 tests out of 400 student-athletes, 126 staff members

The OU Athletics Department released its latest round of COVID-19 test results, revealing two positive tests taken from oct. 18-24. 400 student-athletes and 126 staff members were tested in that timespan.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/X5RRUQvpKY— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 26, 2020
Per the release, there are four active cases in the department — two student athletes and two staff members.There have been 170 student-athlete and 12 staff member recoveries since testing began July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.