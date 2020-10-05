You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners announce 2 active cases for student-athletes in latest COVID-19 testing report

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger talks to the Sooners during a timeout against Texas March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Athletics released its COVID-19 testing data Monday for student-athletes and staff, revealing two active cases in entire student-athlete body.

For the week of Sep. 27 through Oct. 3, 584 student-athletes were tested, with one new positive case coming from that time frame. Among staff, there were no active cases reported. 

The positivity rate among student-athletes for the last two weeks has been just 0.2 percent, opposed to 9 percent, 4 percent and 1 percent from the previous three weeks of tests administered. Student-athletes have seen a steady decrease in positive cases, with 163 recovered. 

Active cases have dropped from 23 student-athletes and staff to just two cases since the last reported data.

