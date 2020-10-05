OU athletics: Sooners announce 2 active cases for student-athletes in latest COVID-19 testing report

OU Athletics released its COVID-19 testing data Monday for student-athletes and staff, revealing two active cases in entire student-athlete body.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/egNrMAys0r— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 5, 2020
For the week of Sep. 27 through Oct. 3, 584 student-athletes were tested, with one new positive case coming from that time frame. Among staff, there were no active cases reported.
The positivity rate among student-athletes for the last two weeks has been just 0.2 percent, opposed to 9 percent, 4 percent and 1 percent from the previous three weeks of tests administered. Student-athletes have seen a steady decrease in positive cases, with 163 recovered.
Active cases have dropped from 23 student-athletes and staff to just two cases since the last reported data.
