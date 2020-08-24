OU athletics: Sooners announce 17 active cases of COVID-19 on football team, 28 student athletes total

The Sooners announced a total of 28 active cases for all student-athletes tested from Aug. 17–21 in a press release Monday. There are currently 17 active cases on the football team with 11 in all other sports.
There is one active case on the women's basketball staff. Men's and women's basketball has no active cases for players.
Latest COVID testing results from August 17-21. ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mhZq5LBUj8— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 25, 2020
Eighty-eight football players were tested Aug. 17 with five positives found. Out of 78 players tested on Aug. 20, one football player tested positive. There have been 17 total recoveries on the team.
OU football head coach Lincoln Riley announced Aug. 15 nine of his players tested positive after taking a week off from preseason practice. OU football has been back on campus since July 1 — the beginning of voluntary workouts. Fall camp started July 31.
The fall semester for class started Monday.
