OU athletics: OU to fully transition to digital ticket sales

  • Updated
Fans

Fans wait in line to take pictures outside AT&T Stadium before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The OU Athletic Department announced that the University will be transitioning to digital ticket sales only for all upcoming sporting events on Wednesday.

The transition also affects parking ticket sales at OU football home games.

"Our aim is to limit physical contact between our fans and game day staff as much as possible," OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the announcement. "This change is a first step in achieving that goal."

Similar to how fans purchased tickets at the 2018 and 2019 Big 12 Football Championship games, tickets will only be delivered via the ticket buyer's smartphone or the Sooner Sports app.

The option to print tickets at home is no longer available, but the athletics department "still plans to print commemorative tickets that it will make available to fans who are interested."

