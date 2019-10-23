OU athletics: OU Board of Regents approves construction of new softball facility, renovations for Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center

The OU Board of Regents approved on Wednesday the hiring of Timberlake Construction, an Oklahoma City-based construction firm, to carry out the construction of a new softball facility and renovations for Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center.
The regents have approved the hiring of a construction manager to oversee the construction of the softball facility and expansion of the Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) October 23, 2019
Along with Timberlake Construction, the Board of Regents conducted interviews with four other construction firms. OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said the hiring of a construction manager was the first in a series of steps to ultimately constructing and renovating the facilities.
"We hire the construction manager in advance of moving forward on the stadium," Castiglione said. "We have a vision for what we'd like to do, we've already been engaged with the architect, they've completed a significant amount of the design element and we know what we want in terms of the ultimate construction plan ... but we're not at the point of construction yet."
Castiglione said the construction manager will work closely with the architect to make the construction more efficient. He said the next step for the construction and renovation of the facilities is to seek approval from the Board of Regents about a full-fledged funding plan. He didn't give any concrete dates for when the athletic department will return to the board but is hopeful that it could happen in the "very near future."
"When we're ready to execute (the construction), we come back to the board and ask for approval," Castiglione said. "At that time, we will present the full funding plan."
