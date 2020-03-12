You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Oklahoma suspends athletic competitions 'until further notice' due to coronavirus

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma has suspended all athletic competitions, including practices and workouts for sports that are not in season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the athletic department announced.

The release gave no timetable as to the length of the suspension, saying "We will communicate updates as appropriate." The release also said information regarding refunds for tickets purchased directly through OU Athletics Tickets Office "will be announced in the near future."

Multiple schools have taken similar measures, including Duke and Kansas. The NCAA also cancelled all remaining championships for spring and winter sports, and the Big 12 suspended all regular season competition until late March.

Professional leagues have also moved to suspend competition, including the MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

