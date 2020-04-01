You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31 as coronavirus pandemic continues

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA is extending its recruiting dead period through May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the association announced Wednesday. 

The dead period, initially announced on March 13, was set to last until April 15. It restricts coaches from meeting recruits in person, whether on campus or off campus.

Coaches can still communicate with recruits via text, Zoom, FaceTime, phone call or other virtual means of communication.

The dead period is in place for all sports, but it particularly impacts the football team, as coach Lincoln Riley has prioritized spring as a time to strengthen the team's recruiting classes.

Despite the dead period, Riley and the Sooners are still on the recruiting trail. 2021 three-star defensive back Jordan Mukes committed to Oklahoma on Monday evening. 

