OU athletics: NCAA cancels all winter, spring championships due to coronavirus

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, it announced Thursday.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
This includes the NCAA Tournament for men's basketball, in which the Sooners were projected to compete. The Sooners' national championship-contending men's and women's gymnastics programs will also end their seasons without competing for a championship.
The Big 12 also announced that it has suspended all practice, regular season games and recruiting from March 13 to March 29 due to the pandemic.
The cancellation follows the suspension of multiple professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS.
