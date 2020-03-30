OU athletics: Joe Castiglione addresses spring and winter athletes after NCAA eligibility decision

After the NCAA Division I Council gave schools permission to give spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione congratulated the spring athletes granted eligibility in a press release Monday night, while consoling the winter athletes who weren't.
“We are celebrating with the student-athletes who have seen their college careers extended by today's action," Castiglione said in the statement. "At the same time, we empathize with winter-sport participants who are disappointed they weren't afforded the same extension."
Along with the rest of the sports world, collegiate athletes all over the country saw their seasons suddenly canceled amid rising precautionary action from schools because of the coronavirus pandemic. For winter athletes who are also seniors, their collegiate careers were ended as well.
"For the spring sports, there will be significant complexities that administrators, coaches and student-athletes will work through," Castiglione continued. "These are unprecedented times in so many ways and each day provides a new set of opportunities and challenges.”
