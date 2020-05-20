OU athletics: Jalen Hurts, Maggie Nichols named finalists for Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Former OU and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Sooner gymnast Maggie Nichols were named finalists for the 2020 Big 12 Athlete of the Year award on Wednesday.
Our 2020 @Big12Conference Athlete of the Year finalists:@JalenHurts @MagsGotSwag12https://t.co/adZlAzF1C4 #BoomerSooner Voting begins Friday on https://t.co/09QxTHhWSG. pic.twitter.com/vR2MLRP6Bg— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 20, 2020
Hurts finished his senior season as the Heisman runner up after leading Oklahoma to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 title thanks to 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns along with 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing scores.
The Alabama transfer was named Big 12 Quarterback and Offensive Newcomer of the Year in December and was taken No. 53 overall by Philadelphia in the NFL Draft in April.
Meanwhile Nichols was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year after a senior run in which she posted five of her program-record 22 career perfect 10's and led Oklahoma to a 16-0 record before the coronavirus pandemic ended the gymnastics season.
In April Nichols become the first Sooner gymnast to claim the prestigious American Athletic Inc. Award, considered the Heisman of collegiate gymnastics, and is a finalist for the Honda Sport Award.
Nichols previously won the Big 12 award for the 2017-2018 athletic year and other former Sooners to receive the nomination include quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield and shooting guard Buddy Hield.
Voting for this year's honors will be open from May 22-26 and the winners will be announced on May 28.
