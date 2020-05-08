OU athletics: Interim OU President Joseph Harroz says he believes there will be fall sports

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in an OU Board of Regents meeting Friday that he believes there will be sports in the fall, although, he admitted, the details of how this will happen are still unclear.
Harroz: "We do not control our destiny with athletics... the belief right now is that there will be sports in the fall. ... It is a serious work in progress ... There are so many specifics that are being worked through and it is not clear on just how it will occur."— Beth Wallis (@walliswrites) May 8, 2020
Harroz: There's a deep desire to have (football) this fall & intention to have it this fall. But there are so many specifics that go into this that are just now being worked through that there isn't clarity of how it will occur. It's being worked on in a very aggressive way (2/2)— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 8, 2020
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after winter and spring sports coming to a sudden end, the thought of having a football season, where thousands of fans come together, has been heavily discussed by coaches and athletic directors across the country.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on April 30 that he expects fall sports to start on time, but also mentioned there may a few changes to the usual fall sports agenda.
“We will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through the football season without disruptions,” Bowlsby said on a Sirius XM interview with Gabe Ikard, Holly Rowe and Chris Plank. “We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We’re going to have a new normal, and we’re going to have to have an idea of how we’re going to deal with these things.”
