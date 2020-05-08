You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Interim OU President Joseph Harroz says he believes there will be fall sports

  • Updated
Joseph Harroz

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz speaks at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion dedication in Copeland Hall on Jan. 22.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in an OU Board of Regents meeting Friday that he believes there will be sports in the fall, although, he admitted, the details of how this will happen are still unclear.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after winter and spring sports coming to a sudden end, the thought of having a football season, where thousands of fans come together, has been heavily discussed by coaches and athletic directors across the country. 

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on April 30 that he expects fall sports to start on time, but also mentioned there may a few changes to the usual fall sports agenda.

“We will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through the football season without disruptions,” Bowlsby said on a Sirius XM interview with Gabe Ikard, Holly Rowe and Chris Plank. “We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We’re going to have a new normal, and we’re going to have to have an idea of how we’re going to deal with these things.”

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

